The Simpsons will join Monday Night Football on ESPN+ and Disney+

The town of Springfield will host a National Football League game in December at Atoms Stadium, but neither the Springfield Atoms nor the Shelbyville Sharks will take the field.

Instead, the Bengals-Cowboys game on December 9 will be transformed into the world of TV’s longest running sitcom The Simpsons for a special Funday Football edition of Monday Night Football. The special Simpsons-ized broadcast will air on the ESPN+ and Disney+ streaming services and the NFL+ mobile app. The game will broadcast in its regular form on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The game will implement tracking technology to turn the players on the field and ESPN commentators Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Drew Carter into Simpsons characters. Kimes, Orlovsky and Carter will wear Meta Quest Pro headsets to see their virtual environments. The quarterbacks will be transformed into Bart for the Cincinnati Bengals and Homer for the Dallas Cowboys using Sony’s Beyond Sports AI data analyzer and Hawk-Eye Innovations sports tracking and broadcast technology, according to a Disney press release .

The game will also feature more characters and pre-animated scenes from the show’s original cast including Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith along with some surprise sports cameos. Characters like Lisa, Krusty the Clown, Carl, Lenny, Moe and Milhouse will be on the sidelines rooting for their respective teams. The announcement doesn’t mention Harry Shearer, so don’t expect Mr. Burns or Smithers to be at the game.

This isn’t the first time that ESPN has turned a regular season NFL game into an animated spectacle. Last year, Disney, ESPN and the NFL teamed up to turn an October game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars into a Toy Story themed game that transformed London’s Wembley Stadium into Andy’s room. The kids’ cable network Nickelodeon has also aired a few NFL games for its NFL Slimetime broadcasts featuring live commentary from animated characters like SpongeBob voiced by Tom Kenny and Patrick Star voiced by Bill Fagerbakke and computerized slime spewing in the end zones after touchdowns.