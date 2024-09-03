The X TV app is out now and yes, it really sucks

X has entered the streaming wars, sort of. Owner Elon Musk announced that the X TV app — teased earlier this year — is available now for some Amazon Fire TVs, Google TVs and some LG panels.

If your TV doesn’t fit into one of those categories, don’t fret. You’re not missing anything.

The short teaser video included in the beta app announcement shows what appears to be the Google version of the app with a typical looking streaming video interface. There are rows of links to videos for the very small number of original shows on the platform like right-wing dog whistler Tucker Carlson and accounts for SpaceX and Tesla. However, the actual app (or at least the version for Amazon Fire TVs) looks nothing like the video and offers even less in terms of content.

Currently, the X TV app is just a video delivery system for the X app. You’ll need an X account to log in and it just sends you to a curated list of X videos that are already on the platform. However, what appear to be the default recommendations are truly hideous to anyone not of the same political mind as Musk.

Danny Gallagher

I used a burner account that wasn't following many users, and the videos the X TV app offered me on first viewing includes a Megyn Kelly video accusing Tim Walz of committing “stolen valor,” a report from right-wing social media influencer Andy Ngo and Carlson’s fawning interview with historian Darryl Cooper who performs some revisionist history by calling Winston Churchill “the chief villain of the Second World War.”

X TV's video library is reflective of its users; after years of skewing liberal, its most active userbase is now conservative fans ready for whatever red meat X dangles over them. The videos on show may entertain those users, and Musk’s fan club may fawn over finally having a streaming app on smart TVs, but even if you’re in that demo, it’s a disappointingly barebones app compared to rivals like Rumble.