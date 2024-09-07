Advertisement

There’s a Stranger Things Polly Pocket set, and its design is really clever

Flip between Hawkins and the Upside Down.

cheyenne macdonald
Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Mattel

Mattel's latest Polly Pocket collab is a Stranger Things playset that houses the fictional town of Hawkins and the Upside Down in a compact shaped like a walkie-talkie. The set, introduced this week, contains figurines of the characters Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will — plus a very non-threatening interpretation of the Demogorgon. Pre-orders for the $50 collectible are now open through Mattel Creations and major retailers, including Walmart and Target. It’s expected to start shipping later this month.

The Stranger Things Polly Pocket set and included figurines shown against a white background. It features a blue walkie-talkie shaped compact shown closed on the left, and open on the right. The open side contains a representation of Hawkins, including the middle school. There are also figurines for Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and a Demogorgon, plus mini walkie talkies and bikes
Mattel

The set also includes a few tiny walkie-talkies, bikes, a wig for Eleven and a little stack of waffles. There’s even a mini sensory deprivation tank on both sides of the compact with a cutout that the Eleven figurine fits into, and a chalkboard with a crack for the Demogorgon to burst through. The packaging it comes in is designed to look like a retro tape recorder. It’s all painfully cute. Now can we get that fifth season sometime soon, please?