Tubi will livestream the 2025 Super Bowl for free in 4K

The Super Bowl tends to be a cultural moment, even for people who don't know an extra point from a safety. This year, if you want to see the whole program, including the halftime show by Kendrick Lamar, there will be a free streaming option. The broadcast will be available in 4K on Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming TV platform owned by Fox.

This year marks the first time Tubi will have the NFL's final matchup as part of its programming. Fox Sports announced its plans to mark the occasion of Super Bowl LIX with a "takeover" of Tubi, including not just the livestream of the game, but also a special red carpet pre-show. Tubi will also have a Countdown to the Super Bowl on the NFL channel starting January 28 that will highlight big moments from the championship's history.

Super Bowl LIX will be available to watch on FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi and Telemundo, as well as on NFL digital properties, without requiring any paid-TV authentication. The game takes place on February 9.