VTuber Ironmouse breaks all-time record for concurrent Twitch subscribers

A VTuber called Ironmouse now has the highest number of subscribers on Twitch, breaking the record previously set by Kai Cenat. As of this writing, Ironmouse has over 320,000 current subscribers on the website based on the counter on her profile, almost 14,000 higher than Cenat's record. Twitch subscribers pay either once or on a recurring monthly basis to support a creator's channel unlike ordinary, non-paying followers. Ironmouse, who uses a digital pink-haired anime girl avatar to interact with her fans, has been streaming regularly over the past 30 days as part of a "subathon" event."

Half of what she'll get from subscriptions will go towards charity, according to her profile, specifically the Immune Deficiency Foundation. As Polygon notes, Ironmouse has talked about her struggles with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) in the past. The immune deficiency disease apparently left her bedridden at some points in her life.

Ironmouse mostly streams herself playing games, singing, collaborating with other streamers and Vtubers, and just interacting with her viewers. On her bio page, she describes herself as "your cringe demon queen from VShojo," the talent agency for VTubers which she's a part of. She posted a thank you message to her subscribers on X after breaking Kai Cenat's record, while Twitch posted a message congratulating her for "hitting the all-time sub count record."