Watch the full 'Severance' season 2 official trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the intense official trailer for season 2 of Severance, picking up where the first one left off while adding new characters (and mystery).

(Light spoilers for season one are ahead)

As you may recall, Severance is centered around a group of people who undertook a brain procedure to entirely separate their work (innie) and home (outie) selves. Our four main characters eventually carry out an escape plan by finding a way to blur the lines between the two sets of memories. In the season finale, three of them make some world-shattering discoveries about their outie lives.

In the new trailer, our four heroes Mark (Adam Scott), Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), and Irving (John Turturro) are reluctantly back at work and seemingly not in trouble for their actions in the cliffhanger final season one episode that streamed back in 2022. "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe," Apple says in the description.

The trailer teases potential answers to vexing questions, like what exactly it is that Lumon does. Bizarre incidents in the corporation's basement (involving goats somehow) "will be remembered as one of the greatest moments on this planet," says an unknown corporate character.

The teaser also introduces some new mysteries, including a child that's somehow going to be an office manager (Sarah Bock). Other new cast members include Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Merrit Weaver (Nurse Jackie) and Bob Balaban (The French Dispatch).