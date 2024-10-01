Watch the full trailer for Amazon's live-action Yakuza adaptation

Amazon Prime has released the official trailer for Like A Dragon: Yakuza, its live action adaptation of the action-adventure Sega game franchise mostly revolving around the yakuza Kazuma Kiryu. Unlike the teaser Amazon dropped in July, the trailer features a voiceover by Kiryu's actor Ryoma Takeuchi, as well as voice dialogues by other cast members. The series is set across two intersecting timelines in 1995 and 2005 in the fictional town of Kamurocho, which is based on Tokyo's Kabukicho.

It will cover the events of the first Yakuza game, with some changes to the story. Based on Amazon's own description of the series, it will show Kiryu and his friends Nishiki, Yumi and Miho plan a heist at an arcade that's apparently under the control of a powerful yakuza organization called the Dojima Family. Like in the game, Kiryu was imprisoned for 10 years and returned to Kamurocho in 2005 when he was released after finding out that his friends needed his help.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of how the show's story will unfold, as well as of the franchise's beloved characters, including Nishiki and fan favorite Goro Majima. It shows a chaotic Kamurocho with gangsters on bikes, gun fights, fist fights and explosions. The trailer also introduces us to a shadowy figure called the Demon of Shinjuku, who's going around killing people in the district.

Amazon is making the first three episodes of Like A Dragon: Yakuza available for streaming starting on October 24. The last three episodes will come out on October 31.