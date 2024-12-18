We’re getting a second season of Secret Level
What games or media will the team adapt next?
The Secret Level official X account just teased a for the series of short animations. For those unaware, Secret Level adapts various games and franchises like Warhammer 40,000, Pac-Man and Concord into short animated episodes. The team behind it is the same that did Love, Death and Robots on Netflix.
We don't know much more about the second season of Secret Level. So far there's no information on what games season two will adapt, or when that season will premier.
You can now watch the first season of Secret Level on Amazon Prime Video now, where it recently premiered. There are currently 15 episodes based on various games. The short based on Warhammer 40,000 reminds me of the project. Additionally, the Pac-Man-based short is actually a sort of reveal for a Bandai Namco game, .