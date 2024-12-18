We’re getting a second season of Secret Level

The Secret Level official X account just teased a new season for the series of short animations. For those unaware, Secret Level adapts various games and franchises like Warhammer 40,000, Pac-Man and Concord into short animated episodes. The team behind it is the same that did Love, Death and Robots on Netflix.

We don't know much more about the second season of Secret Level. So far there's no information on what games season two will adapt, or when that season will premier.