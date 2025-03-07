You can stream the first episode of Pixar's Win or Lose on YouTube

You can stream the first episode of Win or Lose, Pixar's first original TV series, for free on YouTube. It follows a co-ed middle school softball team (the Pickles), with each episode focusing on a different character's perspective — including animated personifications of their insecurities and defense mechanisms.

The first episode hones in on the "coach's kid," Laurie, the Pickles' right fielder. She's rubbish at softball, thanks in no small part to her insecurities, illustrated as a sentient perspiration blob (the aptly named Sweaty).

If Win or Lose floats your boat, you'll need to hop over to Disney+ — subscription in tow — to watch the remaining seven episodes (the last two of which premiere on March 12). Should you go that route, you can currently save some money on the ad-supported tier of a Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Pre-release controversy

Disney+

Win or Lose stood at the center of a controversy months before its February 19 debut. The show was initially slated to include an openly transgender character, Kai. While the part, played by trans actress Chanel Stewart, is still included in the series, Disney cut several lines of dialog referencing her gender identity.

A pair of overshadowing circumstances compounded the online backlash over the decision: The news came on the heels of Donald Trump's election victory, and the show has an openly Christian character (Laurie) who prays aloud to "Heavenly Father" before heading to the plate. The combination led many to assume the moves were an appeasement to the president-elect, right as business leaders were routinely seen visiting Mar-a-Lago and currying favor by cutting DEI programs and trans-inclusive features.

However, Disney framed its decision as being about parental freedom regarding LGBTQ+ storylines. "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," a company spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in December. An off-record source "close to" the project told the publication that the studio chose to cut the lines several months before, which (if true) would have placed it at a point when political forecasters saw the election's outcome as either a coin flip or slightly favoring former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Regardless, you can check out the first episode below if it sounds like your cup of tea.