The Golden Globes will start giving an award to the best podcast of the year

The Golden Globes is expanding beyond film and TV with a new category. It will dole out an award for the best podcast of the year starting at next January's ceremony. Organizers told Variety that the idea was to recognize the influence and reach of podcasts within the spectrum of entertainment.

Six finalists will be selected from the 25 most popular podcasts across audio and video formats (sorry, middle-aged dads who spent hundreds of dollars on recording gear to grouse about their team in their basement studios). So it's likely that more celebrities could appear on the show.

Amy Poehler and Trevor Noah have podcasts that are among the 25 largest in the US on Spotify. SmartLess — the show hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes — is on the list too. As such, the best podcast award feels like a ploy by the Golden Globes to get more stars on the show, which would make it quite funny if, say, The Daily won instead.

It feels like an odd move for the Golden Globes (which started handing out an award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement last year) to wade into the podcasting world. Still, it's nice to see a mainstream awards ceremony shining a spotlight on podcasts. There are dedicated awards shows for podcasts, but the Golden Globes is putting them on a bigger stage.