28 Years Later was partially shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max

Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later was shot using several iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones, according to a report by Wired . This makes it the biggest movie ever made using iPhones, as the budget was around $75 million.

There are some major caveats worth going over. First of all, the sourcing on the story is anonymous, as the film’s staff was required to sign an NDA. Also, the entire film wasn’t shot using last year’s high-end Apple smartphone. Engadget has confirmed that Boyle and his team used a bunch of different cameras, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max being just one tool.

Finally, it’s not like the director just plopped the smartphone on a tripod and called it a day. Each iPhone looks to have been adapted to integrate with full-frame DSLR lenses. Speaking of, those professional-grade lenses cost a small fortune. The phones were also nestled in protective cages.

Even if the phones weren’t exclusively used to make this movie, it’s still something of a full-circle moment for Boyle and his team. The original 28 Days Later was shot primarily on a prosumer-grade camcorder that cost $4,000 at the time. This camcorder recorded footage to MiniDV tapes.

28 Years Later is the third entry in the franchise and is due to hit theaters in June 2025. The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy. This will be the first of three new films set in the universe of fast-moving rage zombies . Plot details are non-existent, but all three upcoming movies are being written by Alex Garland. He co-wrote the first one and has since gone on to direct genre fare like Ex Machina, Annihilation and, most recently, Civil War. He also made a truly underrated TV show called Devs .

As for the intersection of smartphones and Hollywood, several films have been shot with iPhones. These include Sean Baker’s Tangerine and Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane.