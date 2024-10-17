A new trailer for the Dune: Prophecy series just dropped

The TV spinoff of the Dune movies will air the first of its six episodes on November 17 on HBO.

A new trailer dropped on the opening day of the New York Comic Con for the new six-episode spinoff series Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to the recent films directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The new series will premiere November 17 at 9PM on HBO. Each episode will be available to stream on Max on Sundays following its TV broadcast.

The Dune prequel is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert, the son of Dune creator and science fiction writer Frank Herbert. The new HBO series takes place 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides when the Bene Gesserit begins its ascension to power.

It tells the story of two Harkonnen sisters Valya and Tula, played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who create the sisterhood that will inevitably become the Bene Gesserit, the social, spiritual and political order of powerful women seeking to control and shape the universe. Other members of the cast include Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong.