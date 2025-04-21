Andor season 2 review: A Star Wars miracle worth binging

We know Cassian Andor is doomed. 2016's Rogue One makes clear he will meet an untimely death in a massive explosion. That sense of inevitable destruction lingered in the background of the first season of Andor, the prequel series that follows his journey from a low-rent criminal to a rebel spy. But his fate is even more crushing in Andor's second (and final) season, where the cost of fighting against the seemingly all-powerful Empire chips away at his soul.

"Rebellions are built on hope," was an iconic line from Rogue One, first uttered by Andor and then repeated triumphantly by that film's lead, Jyn Erso. In the streaming series' second season, we see how that idea is formed and inspires many people. Rebellions aren't just about massive space battles, and Death Star trench runs. They don't rely on an untrained kid hopping into a spaceship and scoring a major victory thanks to the Force and destiny. Rebellions start with small decisions by normal people, and through collective action they evolve into something powerful enough to take down empires. Read into that what you will.

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Andor always seemed like an odd series for Disney, which spent the last decade milking the Star Wars franchise for all it's worth. Created by Tony Gilroy, the Bourne Identity screenwriter who reportedly swooped in to save Rogue One at the last minute, Andor has no lightsabers and minimal references to the Force. While it's filling in the gaps for a storyline that leads to A New Hope, the series also feels refreshingly free of the stifling mythology that has plagued shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka (and Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi). Andor takes its time, building up its characters and laying out complex ideas, instead of rushing between action set pieces. It's Star Wars for grownups, something I never thought we'd see for a franchise so devoted to kids.

In season one, we're introduced to Andor as he's searching for his sister, who disappeared years ago. After being targeted by two local police officers, he ends up killing them both and is forced to hide out in his home planet of Ferrix. There he meets up with his friend Bix (Adria Arjona), who is working for Luthen Rael, a mysterious man who has devoted his life to taking down the Empire. It doesn't take long before Luthen sees potential in Andor, and begins to court him for his rebel cause.

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Minor spoilers ahead for Andor season two.

Taking place over the course of a few years (and counting down to the Battle of Yavin, where the Death Star was destroyed in A New Hope), season two follows Andor and Bix as they delve further into the rebellion. Bix is still recovering from the events of the first season, where she was imprisoned and tortured. And Andor splits his time caring for Bix and going on spy missions to help rebels on other planets.

I won't say too much about what happens in the season specifically, but in general it builds on everything that made Gilroy's first stab such a refreshing Star Wars entry. We see how the heartless machinations of the Empire affect real people, and how it can push entire populations to fight against tyranny. Small moments, like a hotel bellhop revealing his true thoughts about the Empire to Andor, can lead to more profound acts of rebellion.

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Star Wars has always been about the battle between good and evil. But Andor breaks down what that means for ordinary people, not hyper-powerful space wizards with laser swords. An average citizen could be killed on the spot if they decide to speak up against the Empire. Or, with self-preservation in mind, they could keep their heads down or even volunteer to be a cog in the fascist machine. Not everyone can be Han Solo (though Andor himself is a bit close). But when living under an authoritarian regime, there comes a time for everyone to draw a line. Resist, or lose your soul.

Andor also spends plenty of time on Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) before she eventually becomes the leader of the Rebel Alliance. We see her dealing with the difficulty of funding Luthen's rebel activities, especially as they lead to explosive outcomes. But after the Empire massacres thousands of civilians on the planet Ghorman, an event that's been referenced in recent Star Wars books, Mothma and other rebel leaders conclude that violent rebellion is the only way to fight back against the fascist Empire.

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"The Empire has been choking us so slowly, we're starting not to notice. The time has come to force their hand," Luthen tells Senator Mothma in Andor's first season. When she notes that people will suffer, he replies "That's the plan. You're not angry at me. I'm just saying out loud what you already know. There will be no rules going forward. If you're not willing to risk your conscience, then surrender and be done with it."

Even though this is Andor's final season, I have a feeling this series will live on in viewer's minds far longer than whatever the hell happened in The Book of Boba Fett. It forces you to think about how the Empire directly affects everyone, from civilians on remote planets to the bureaucratic stooges devoting their lives to fascism. In many ways, it's practically a blueprint for rebellion. And not to put too much on a Disney TV show, but that feels like something we could use right now.

Update, May 14: This review has been slightly updated since its original April 21 publish date and republished to coincide with Andor's season two finale.