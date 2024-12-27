Apple just dropped the first eight minutes of Severance season two
The company is also likely offering up a free weekend for non-subscribers to watch stuff.
The second season of the smash hit sci-fi drama Severance . However, Apple just threw us a bone by dropping the first eight minutes of the season. It’s been nearly three years , so this is a nice little holiday gift.
You can find the exclusive preview on the Apple TV+ app under the Bonus Content section of the Severance page. There will be no spoilers here, but the snippet does get into the fallout of the events of season one and may even touch on that surprising cliffhanger.
For the uninitiated, Severance is a sci-fi take on work/life balance in which certain employees at a shadowy corporation “sever” their work selves from their regular selves. This results in a harrowing, and occasionally hilarious, treatise about human identity and the lengths our corporate overlords will go to make a buck. It’s very good. Best of all? Newbies won’t have to wait three full years to watch season two.
Apple TV+ also to social media that heavily imply its planning on a free weekend of sorts for non-subscribers, scheduled for January 4 and 5. The images are all tagged with slogans like “see for yourself” and “save the date.”
Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ph7k2Wh75G
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 26, 2024
If true, this would be a mighty fine way to check out Apple’s impressive slate of sci-fi originals without ponying up for a subscription. The streamer has become the de facto home of sci-fi in recent years, airing standout programs like Severance, Silo, Foundation and For All Mankind, among many others.