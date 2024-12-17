Apple TV+ series Silo will run for two more seasons

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Apple TV+ has renewed its hit sci-fi show Silo for two more seasons. However, the show will end at that point after telling the full story of the Hugh Howey novels on which it's based.

"Excited to share that Silo will return for a third AND fourth season! We're thrilled to support the imagination and inspiration out of the UK as they continue to create world-class films and series," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote on X, perhaps in an attempt to butter up the creative industry in the UK.

Apple doesn't tend to share viewership data for its shows and movies. However, Nielsen said soon after the show premiered last year that Silo was a breakout hit. The series debuted as the platform's number-one drama, per Nielsen data. Viewership is said to have grown in the following weeks. ( We dug it early on too. )

The second season of the dystopian drama is streaming on Apple TV+ now with new episodes arriving each Friday until January 17. Silo depicts a future in which there are only 10,000 people left on the planet and they're housed in a mile-deep bunker to protect them from a seemingly toxic surface. Anyone who tries to find out when or why this silo was constructed tends to meet their demise, so clearly there's more going on than might first meet the eye.