Arcane second season has leaked online, so watch out for spoilers

A good portion of the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit animated drama Arcane has leaked online, a and according to reporting and folks on Reddit . A production assistant at Fortiche, the French animation studio behind the series, confirmed the news in a now-deleted post on X, which was captured and published by Mobile Syrup.

“We just got informed that episodes from Arcane season two have been leaked,” the post read. “I cannot express how sad we are. We worked very hard on the show. Please, try to avoid the spoilers as much as you can and do not share them. It feels devastating.”

This is especially noteworthy because Arcane doesn’t come back until November, which is three full months from now. There have been leaks for other shows, like Game of Thrones, but those have typically happened days before a premiere and not months.

The leak impacts multiple episodes of the forthcoming Arcane season, but it remains unclear as to the exact number. Some Redditors say it's nearly the first half of the season, but note that the episodes are unfinished. This is yet another reason to wait until November. Who wants to watch half-animated storyboards or whatever?

The leak doesn’t stop with Arcane. Reports indicate that other Netflix animated shows were also put online, including footage from Terminator Zero, Dandadan and Ranma ½. Wait, there’s a reboot of Ramna ½ coming? Cool!