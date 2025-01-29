Beyond: Two Souls is becoming a TV show with help from star Elliot Page

Yet another video game is being adapted into a different medium. Quantic Dream's Beyond: Two Souls is bound for TV screens. There's one interesting wrinkle this time around, as one of the game's stars is behind the adaptation.

Elliot Page, who played protagonist Jodie Holmes in the 2013 action-adventure, will produce the series, which is in early development. His production company, Pageboy Productions, has scooped up the TV adaptation rights from Quantic Dream. The game's writer and director, David Cage, said he is collaborating with Page on the project.

As Deadline reports, the show will likely hew close to the non-linear storytelling format of the game. "This adaptation will honor the game's legacy while inviting fresh perspectives," Matt Jordan Smith, Pageboy's head of development and production, said. "Delving into questions of survival and how split-second decisions can alter not just our lives, but the lives of others, are key to telling the story."

The sci-fi plot of Beyond: Two Souls should be a good fit for television. Jodie possesses supernatural powers via her lifelong psychic link to a spiritual entity named Aiden.

Although Jodie can die in Beyond: Two Souls, there's no game over screen if she does, so it will be interesting to see how that translates into a TV show. "It's a game about death, so you can imagine that death plays a role in all of this," Cage told Engadget in 2013 . "Actually, it's one of the big discoveries — one of the big mysteries in the game is to discover what's on the other side. And it's definitely not a black screen."

"The story's rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation," Page told Deadline. "We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers."