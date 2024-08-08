Borderlands’ single-digit Rotten Tomatoes rating can make you taste the bloody hatred

Critics are calling Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the zany first person shooter “sad,” “routine” and “mass-produced pabulum.”

We’re less than a day away from the premiere of the Borderlands movie based on the violent, treasure-hunting comedy adventure games from Gearbox Software. Unfortunately, the vast majority of its reviews are wishing it never went beyond its gaming phase.

Rotten Tomatoes rounded up 34 reviews of Eli Roth’s adaptation of the Borderlands games and so far, it’s earned a freshness rating of 3 percent. Only one of the included critics have given the movie a positive review.

So what are the rest of the critics actually saying about this movie? Well, their words are unkind and that’s being generous.

So there you go. It’s settled. If you’re itching for a grown-up action comedy based on a satiric adventure franchise that mocks the very medium in which it exists, just go see Deadpool & Wolverine again.