Borderlands’ single-digit Rotten Tomatoes rating can make you taste the bloody hatred
Critics are calling Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the zany first person shooter “sad,” “routine” and “mass-produced pabulum.”
We’re less than a day away from the premiere of the Borderlands movie based on the violent, treasure-hunting comedy adventure games from Gearbox Software. Unfortunately, the vast majority of its reviews are wishing it never went beyond its gaming phase.
Rotten Tomatoes rounded up 34 reviews of Eli Roth’s adaptation of the Borderlands games and so far, it’s earned a freshness rating of 3 percent. Only one of the included critics have given the movie a positive review.
So what are the rest of the critics actually saying about this movie? Well, their words are unkind and that’s being generous.
“...a quick internet search of images from Borderlands games yields better-rendered results.” - Bob Strauss, The San Francisco Chronicle
“...a horrendous waste of time, talent and pixels.” - David Fear, Rolling Stone
“...monotonous…” - Nick Schager, The Daily Beast
“...a cheap knockoff…” - Jake Kleinman, Inverse
“...the definitive worst film of Roth’s career…” Alison Foreman, IndieWire
“...one of the worst big-budget movies I’ve seen in a while.” - Chris Bumbray, JoBlo
“...clunky direction...lifeless…cringeworthy attempts at witty quips…” Billie Melissa, Men’s Journal
So there you go. It’s settled. If you’re itching for a grown-up action comedy based on a satiric adventure franchise that mocks the very medium in which it exists, just go see Deadpool & Wolverine again.