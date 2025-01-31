Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 secures a movie adaptation before it's even released

Hollywood has been turning to video games for source material quite a bit in recent years. And while their success rate has been improving (mostly), it's a surprise to see a a movie adaptation announced before the game that inspired it has even been released. Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 clearly made a big impression on somebody important, because it will be turned into a live action movie from Story Kitchen. The fantasy RPG was part of Microsoft's summer showcase in August and was highlighted during last week's Xbox Developer Direct . It's slated for release on April 24.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sandfall Interactive to bring the rich, immersive world of Expedition 33 to the big screen," Story Kitchen founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg told Variety . "The game's compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike."