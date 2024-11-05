Here’s a cool trailer for Scavengers Reign season two, which will likely never happen

Looking to watch something really bittersweet? The co-creator of the absolutely incredible sci-fi cartoon Scavengers Reign dropped a trailer for the second season , just after Netflix decided it would not fund a renewal. It’s a full minute of new footage, complete with bloodthirsty plants, bat-monkey hybrid creatures and all kinds of psychedelic sci-fi madness.

The teaser was produced in-house, using the production company’s own money. Co-creator Joe Bennett wrote on Instagram that “this is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season.” However, he also added that “as of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season.”

The show has had a rocky road, premiering on Max a couple of years back before being canceled. The critically-acclaimed first season eventually ended up on Netflix , where it attracted new viewers. The so-called “Netflix bump” made fans excited for a renewal, but that wasn’t in the cards. There’s still a chance that buzz generated from this trailer could entice another streamer to invest in the show. Apple TV+ sure has a lot of sci-fi shows , so why not add one more? Someone get Tim Cook on the horn.

If you’ve never watched Scavengers Reign, it’s on Netflix right now. This is one of the best sci-fi shows ever made, animated or not. It’s seriously so, so good. If you have any interest in classic sci-fi or gorgeous animation, this’ll be your jam. It’s been called a “Moebius comic brought to life” and a “gorgeous, hypnotic space trip.”

The show follows a group of survivors spread across an alien planet after a wreck. They encounter some of the trippiest things ever conceived as they struggle to stay alive and find rescue. It’s like a 1950s sci-fi novel come to life but, well, mixed with an acid trip.

The voice cast includes Alia Shawkat, from Arrested Development and Search Party, and Wunmi Mosaku from Loki, among others. There are 12 episodes in the first season, which makes for a nice binge or two. Just saying.