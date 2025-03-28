Jennifer Salke steps down as head of Amazon MGM Studios

Jennifer Salke is stepping down as the head of Amazon MGM Studios, according to reporting by Deadline. She's been at the post for over seven years, which is a ripe old age for a studio head. Before Amazon, Salke was president of NBC Entertainment.

She will not be replaced. Instead, the head of studio role will be eliminated as part of a new structure for the division. Prime Video honcho Mike Hopkins said in a memo that the company "decided to flatten our leadership structure a bit." The studio will split into two distinct arms, with one focusing on TV and the other handling films.

"We will be taking a couple of weeks to have thoughtful conversations with Jen's directs and others to finalize the ideal long-term structure for the Amazon MGM Studios organization as a whole, and we'll have more to share on that work soon," Hopkins said.

Salke isn't leaving the studio entirely. She's transitioning to a first-look film and TV deal with the company. However, industry rumors suggest that it's more like a firing than a voluntary career change. She was largely absent from the deals that brought in Amy Pascal and David Heyman as the producers of the next James Bond film.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson sold creative control of 007 to Amazon for around $1 billion earlier this year. Insiders have suggested that Broccoli and Salke didn't get along, which Jeff Bezos allegedly caught wind of. It has been reported that one condition of Pascal and Heyman signing on was that the pair would not report to Salke.

We don't know what any of this means for James Bond, other than new movies are most definitely coming. It's also been suggested that the platform could be prepping an affiliated TV show.