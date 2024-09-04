Netflix is working on an animated Twilight TV show based on Midnight Sun

In case the many books and films from the Twilight universe haven't provided enough fodder for your fandom, there's a new TV project in the works about the love-em-or-hate-em sparkly vampires of the Pacific Northwest. An animated series adaptation of Midnight Sun is currently in development at Netflix. Published in 2020, Midnight Sun is a companion to the original Twilight novel, telling the same events of that book from the perspective of Edward Cullen. Yes, the sick, masochistic lion gets to share his side of the story of how he falls for the stupid lamb known as Bella Swan.

The announcement from Netflix doesn't share much beyond the show's existence and the production team. Author Stephanie Meyer will be an executive producer for the series, as she has been for most other projects in the Twilight realm. The only other notable behind-the-scenes news is that Sinead Daly will be the series' writer as well as an executive producer. Daly's past writing credits include Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency and The Get Down .

The art team can make or break an animated show's success, so I'm very curious to find out what studio will be brave enough to try recapturing the classic image of Robert Pattinson nearly losing his lunch at his first contact with Kristen Stewart and her intoxicating blood. That and other details about cast and release date will be revealed closer to the show's debut.