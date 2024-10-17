Netflix's The Electric State trailer shows off cartoony robots and oversized VR headsets

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Electric State , a post-apocalyptic road movie from Marvel (and Community) mainstays The Russo Brothers. The adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's 2018 graphic novel is set in a retro-futuristic version of the '90s after a robot uprising. It tells the story of Michelle, an orphaned teenager (Millie Bobby Brown) who ventures across the west of the US to look for her younger brother with a smuggler (a mustachioed Chris Pratt) and a pair of robots.

The movie's look draws heavily from Stålenhag's gorgeous artwork , right down to the oversized VR helmets. The robots, in particular the one accompanying Michelle, have a cartoon-inspired aesthetic that wouldn't look out of place in Fallout. A large teddy bear robot can be seen as part of a parade of machines, while our heroes appear to face off against a massive one that looks a little like Sonic the Hedgehog.

Meanwhile, the whole "slowed down iteration of a popular song in a movie trailer" thing might have jumped the shark with the version of Oasis' "Champagne Supernova" that plays over the top of this. It fits the '90s setting, of course, but I couldn't help but laugh as soon as I recognized it.

The movie has a hell of a cast. Alongside Brown and Pratt, it stars Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci. The Electric State hits Netflix on March 14.