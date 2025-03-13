See Brad Pitt behind the wheel in the trailer for 'F1'
The Apple Originals movie arrives in theaters and IMAX this June.
The full trailer dropped today for Apple's F1 movie. The film is getting an international theatrical release starting June 25, and will be in theaters and IMAX domestically beginning June 27. F1 has received from the Formula 1 world, so it'll be fascinating to see how well it walks the line between being a good movie and feeling like a dramatic promo for the organization.
The movie is a star-studded affair, with Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia in the cast. Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Top Gun: Maverick, is the director, Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay and the legendary Hans Zimmer did the score. Every shot in the trailer promises that this is a luxe production, fitting for the huge piles of money that go into developing F1 cars and teams.
F1 has the glossy sheen of a Hollywood sports drama to it. Even though it's a work of fiction, several personalities and teams from the actual Formula 1 teams will appear in the final cut. There's been a surge in filmmaking about this type of car racing, with Netflix also hosting its own about Formula 1.