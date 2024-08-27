Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer introduces Keanu Reeves' broody Shadow

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was surprisingly great (certainly more so than the outright terrible Borderlands or the all too safe Super Mario Bros.), thanks to a genuinely funny script and Jim Carrey going wild as Dr. Robotnik. After introducing Idris Elba's Knuckles in the second film (andhis own Paramount+ TV series), now we're getting Sonic's broody counterpart Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Voiced by Keanu Reeves, who sounds like an angstier John Wick in the trailer, Shadow is introduced as an alien who has lived through tragedy and is out for some unspecified revenge. (His real problem though, as fans of the Fast and Furious franchise will tell you, is his lack of #family.)

Judging from the trailer, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 clearly feels like the third entry in a franchise. Sonic and Knuckles are now frenemies who've banded together, alongside Tails, to form the Sonic Team. But when confronted with Shadow's anger and nihilism, they have no choice but to team up with Robotnik to take him down. Personally, I'm just hoping Shadow at some point says, "I'm going to need a gun."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters December 20th.