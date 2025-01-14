Sony offers a first look at the Until Dawn movie

Sony has revealed a first proper look at Until Dawn , the movie adaptation of Supermassive's choose-your-own-adventure horror game . Rather than offering up a teaser or a trailer, the company has opted to unleash more of a vignette, with the film's writer and director explaining how their project differs from the game.

As mentioned during Sony's CES 2025 keynote last week, Until Dawn has a new story and different characters from the original work. Director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Shazam!) says the film has "sort of the same tone, the same vibe, but it expands on the universe."

In the game, the characters' fates are determined by your narrative choices, many of which lead to grisly deaths for them. There will be something similar at play here, as things start over and the characters get to try again after everything goes to hell, Sandberg explained. "Every time they come back to life, it's like they're in a new horror genre," the director added. "To survive, they have to make it until dawn."

It's an interesting attempt to replicate the structure of a video game, in which you can just start over if things aren't going your way. That said, the premise does make Until Dawn sound a little like the very fun Happy Death Day , in which the main character is killed every day but keeps coming back to life until she can figure out the identity of the murderer.