Ted Lasso is returning to Apple TV+ for a fourth season

Warning: spoilers for season three of Ted Lasso are ahead.

It turns out that all Ted Lasso fans had to do was believe. After many months of rumors and uncertainty, the hit show is coming back to Apple TV+ for a fourth season.

Star, co-creator and executive producer Jason Sudeikis is returning as the eponymous college football coach who was hired to take charge of a soccer team in England. He told the Kelce brothers on their New Heights podcast that the writing team is working on the next season and that, this time around, Ted will be coaching a women's team. That seems like a nice way to hit the reset button after the so-so third season (don't @ me).

Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 ... and he's got a new team New episode with Jason Sudeikis!! Video drops 9:30amET on YouTube

Listen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBw — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 14, 2025

Apple hasn't revealed more details about the new season of the Emmy juggernaut yet. No other cast members have been announced, but it was reported some months back that production company Warner Bros. Television has picked up contract options for co-stars Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). Apple did confirm that Goldstein is returning as a writer and executive producer. Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) is back as an executive producer too.

Ted left his team, AFC Richmond, at the end of season three , to return home to the US for family reasons. But given that a women's team was proposed in the season finale and Sudeikis saying Ted will coach such a squad, it certainly seems like he's returning to work alongside his old cohorts.

"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,' in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be," Sudeikis said.

It's not clear as yet when Ted Lasso will return. However, given that the show's writers are currently putting together the fourth season, it's unlikely that you'll be able to watch new episodes until at least the tail end of this year.