The Daft Punk anime Interstella 5555 is coming to theaters for one night only

The Daft Punk anime Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem is coming to movie theaters on December 12, for one night only. It’ll be screened in over 800 cinemas in more than 40 countries throughout the globe. Tickets go on sale November 13, so bookmark this page to make sure you snag one before they sell out.

For the uninitiated, the film was first released back in 2003 and was a joint collaboration between Daft Punk and manga legend Leiji Matsumoto, who passed away last year. The anime acts as a visual companion piece to Daft Punk’s album Discovery. There’s no dialogue and minimal sound effects. It’s all about the music.

There is a plot, but it’s more a loose amalgamation of sci-fi ideas that act as a springboard to play Daft Punk songs. For instance, the band’s iconic "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” begins when the lead character gets a hold of some high-tech sunglasses. It is, however, a visually stunning affair.

To that end, this is a 4K remaster of the original. However, there has already been a bit of controversy surrounding this remaster. Distributor Trafalgar allegedly used AI to upscale some of the footage and, well, people don’t seem to be happy with the results. In any event, we don’t have too long to see how it all came together.

To commemorate this limited theatrical release, the band’s releasing a whole bunch of affiliated merch. There’s a physical edition of the film, complete with the original Japanese artwork, stickers and a collectible Daft Club card. Fans can also purchase the soundtrack album in multiple formats, including gold vinyl and numbered CDs.