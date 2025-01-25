The filmmaker behind Barbarian is leading a new Resident Evil reboot

A new Resident Evil reboot from Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The publication reports that Cregger is on board to write and direct the movie, which will be produced by Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions, with Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 4 ) as co-writer. I'm probably not the only one questioning whether we really need another Resident Evil movie after half a dozen titles in the Milla Jovovich-led series and 2021's Welcome to Raccoon City, but as someone who loved Barbarian, I can't say I'm not intrigued.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Cregger's take is described by sources as a revamp that will take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games." There aren't any details about the upcoming movie beyond that, but Warner Bros., Netflix and two other studios are reportedly in a bidding war for it.