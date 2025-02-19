The Last of Us season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on April 13

The second season of The Last of Us now has a firm premiere date. HBO has announced that its adaptation of Naughty Dog's games will hit the network and Max on April 13. "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," HBO said in a press release. Ominous!

Warner Bros. Discovery had already confirmed that the latest batch of episodes would arrive this April, in large part to make sure that the season is eligible for next year's Primetime Emmy Awards. Given that the third season of The White Lotus premiered this week, a mid-April start date makes sense for TLOU. There are only seven episodes this time around in any case, and they'll all air before the Emmy eligibility window closes on May 31.

The second season of the series is based on The Last of Us Part 2, but it won't take us through all of the events of the second game. It'll take at least two seasons to retell the story of that terrific, if overly lengthy misery simulator.

In the meantime, if you haven't played the sequel yet, you'll soon be able to do just that on PC. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 3. Meanwhile, the game's developer, Naughty Dog, recently revealed its tasty-looking first entry in a brand-new sci-fi franchise.