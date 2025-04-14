The Last of Us season two premiere: 'Future Days' highlights the fracture between Ellie and Joel

Spoilers follow for The Last of Us season two, episode one

The heart of all things The Last of Us, whether it's the games or the first season of the HBO adaptation, is the relationship between Joel and Ellie. It was brought to life in remarkable fashion by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in season one; the pair's chemistry was the show's undeniable high point. So it's a bit of a shock that they only share a few minutes of screen time together in the season two premiere "Future Days" — and that their time together is strained to say the very least.

That all comes near the end of the episode, though. Backing up a bit, the show resumes exactly where we left off, with Ellie saying "okay" to Joel's lies about what happened in the season one finale. That episode saw him decimate the Fireflies to save the immune Ellie. The Fireflies were hoping to make a cure for the cordyceps infection that devastated the world, but it would have killed her in the process. "Okay" meant that she was accepting his story, even if she didn't quite believe it. Fast forward five years, and things are tense — so tense that our hardened Joel is in therapy.

We get to eavesdrop on a session with Joel's therapist Gail, played by the always-wonderful Catherine O'Hara. I've been looking forward to seeing how she'd be used since Gail was revealed in an early trailer, and both her and Joel are having a day when they get together. Joel's relationship with Ellie is apparently what drove him to meet with Gail, and he's going on about the distance in their relationship — she barely talks to him, sulks and acts distant, and Gail isn't exactly impressed. She notes that Ellie is acting like every other 19-year-old acts towards their father, and also says it's clear there's a lot more going on between them.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

Pedro Pascal and Catherine O'Hara in HBO's The Last of Us season two

Gail then opens up to Joel in an effort to get him to be honest (and because she's a few drinks in) and drops a bit of a bomb in the process: Joel shot her husband Eugene (a character from The Last of Us Part II who we never met in the game). She says she understood that he had to do it — an implication but not confirmation that Eugene had been infected — but can't forgive him for the way she found out and can't help but hate him for what he did. Not the kind of thing you usually hear from your therapist, but that's The Last of Us for you. She then gets Joel to tearfully admit he did something to Ellie, but when she asks if he hurt her, he responds by saying he saved her and then gets the hell out of her house. Season one showed Joel as a more vulnerable person than his game counterpart, a change that benefitted him given the expanded drama and depth of the show, and I'm glad season two is emphasizing that in a way that's pretty unconventional for the post-apocalypse world.

We also get a hint at the discord between Joel and Ellie via Dina, a new character introduced as Ellie's best friend through a conversation she has with Joel. The two of them are getting along just fine; Joel even calls her "kiddo," showing a similar dad-like affection for Dina that he usually does with Ellie. After a little chat she asks him point blank why Ellie's angry with him, and he responds with more vagaries about the two of them figuring out what it's like being a father and daughter at her age while asking Dina to keep the therapy sessions he's having a secret — his therapy-speak when discussing how he's dealing with everything was just too on the nose for her to miss.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us season two

But the most pivotal scene in this exposition-heavy episode is the New Year's Eve party where Dina and Ellie share a dance, share a kiss and get shouted at by the drunk town bigot. Just as Ellie is about to treat him like a clicker, Joel intercedes, shoves Seth to the ground and asks if she's okay — which gets him a disgusted look and verbal smackdown from Ellie, after which he slinks away in decidedly un-Joel fashion.

Things are decidedly unwell between the pair, and while it's an intriguing note to start the story on, it's also hard not to be disappointed about the lack of time together for Pascal and Ramsey. Having them at odds is a totally reasonable story beat — even if she was a normal 19-year-old, they'd be having their share of challenges. But the loss of their connection and the lack of interactions between the two put a subdued mood over everything, something that episode writer / director and showrunner Craig Mazin certainly intended and will exploit throughout the season.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

Mazin also paid tribute to the game in some lovely ways in this episode, particularly with the town party scene. Right from the start of season one, I expected to see more scenes from the game done nearly note-for-note in the show, and my expectations have been largely defied throughout, right from the start of the series' first episode. It's been clear that the goal of the show is not to reproduce all of the game's iconic scenes but expand on it while still picking the right moments to deploy some tributes to the source material. The party scene is a perfect example, starting off with a shot of Ellie's back as she looks over the merriment in front of her; what follows is nearly identical to the pivotal game scene in dialog, set design and framing. What is different, though, is the timing — we're getting this right off the bat rather than much later in the story as you'd find in the game.

Similarly, the episode's other most significant scene takes place right at the beginning. After that quick flashback, we're immediately introduced to Abby, one of the second game's playable characters. We learn that she and her friends are survivors of Joel's Firefly massacre at the hospital in Utah, and that Abby in particular is keen on revenge. Mazin and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann have already discussed how they wanted to introduce Abby and get into her motivations quicker in the show than in the game, largely because players build a relationship with her through gameplay. In this case, though, we already know that Abby is after Joel, and the episode ends with her crew reaching Jackson. While "Future Days" focused more on scene-setting than action (with the exception of some pretty tense scenes of Ellie and Dina against some Infected), things are clearly going to ratchet up next week — and not just with Abby, as the show also teased a major Infected threat as well. Let's get those flamethrowers ready for next Sunday.

Infected score: 6/10

The showrunners say season two will have more Infected than season one — let's see if they're sticking to their word.

Episode one was mostly an exposition episode without a ton of action, but we did see Ellie and Dina stealthily take down a pair of Clickers. But the most exciting bit was seeing a Stalker in action for the first time in the show. It had Ellie completely fooled, even giving her another bite that she had to hide from Dina. Here's hoping we see more of these creepers as the season goes on. And, of course, the threat of tendrils lurking in the pipe in the middle of Jackson promises bigger problems soon, but we're not there yet. I'm giving this episode a 6 of 10 — there wasn't all that much action, but the stalker reveal was intense enough to up this episode's rating.