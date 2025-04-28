The Last of Us season two 'The Path' recap: The calm after the storm before the storm

There's an understandable and undeniable pall hanging over The Last of Us after last week's shocker. And it's the calm before the storm that'll make up the rest of the season: Ellie and Dina's trip to Seattle to track down Joel's killers. But amid the sadness of that loss and the frustration of Ellie not getting the support of the town in her revenge plan is the absolute delight of seeing more of Ellie and Dina together.

They were probably the highlight of the first episode — their chemistry didn't immediately hit Joel and Ellie levels, but Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced were doing great work together right off the bat. Here, we get to see a lot more of them together, and Dina's combination of playfulness and planning is a solid counter to Ellie's dry humor and impulsive nature.

A great example is their trip to Seattle on horseback, as Dina challenges Ellie to name the best band she can think of for every letter of the alphabet, something Ellie eventually has quite enough of. Dina says she can come up with another game, and Ellie immediately quips they could just travel in silence, something Dina ignores and makes Ellie tell her about the first person she had to kill. Just the kind of lighthearted road trip companion Ellie needs right now.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

Dina is at her best in this episode when she barges in on Ellie planning for a midnight escape from the city to bring Abby to justice on her own. Earlier in the episode, the Jackson town council votes down her proposal to assemble a large crew to go after the WLF group — primarily because the town was so ravaged by the Infected horde the same day Joel was killed that they can't spare the people. Naturally, Ellie is ready to go rogue and go on her own, but she's not really ready. Dina shows up at her place, teases her for not planning to bring anything but guns, and lays out exactly what they need and what they don't. Oh, and she already has it all ready to go. It's a little too mean to say Ellie is not the brains of the operation, but she'd almost certainly be in trouble without Dina.

Beyond her practical skills, Dina flirts with Ellie constantly throughout the episode, asking Ellie to rate their kiss at the New Year's Eve dance, teasing her about wanting to wear her Converse on a lengthy journey, whispering in Ellie's ear that she is a badass after Ellie makes a dorky, action movie-style proclamation. But perhaps the most telling comment she makes is after they very briefly discuss that NYE kiss — Ellie says Dina was high, Dina says Ellie was drunk, and they both agree it didn't really mean anything. They then turn off the light in their tent, and Dina can't help but say she wasn't that high. Ramsey and Merced's version of "will they, won't they" brings some much-needed levity to their situation.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

And to be clear, levity is much needed. Even though there isn't much real action, the fallout from Joel's death and the Infected siege is all over this episode. It starts with Tommy slowly cleaning Joel's body before the camera pulls out and shows a whole room of bodies covered with sheets. That's followed by Ellie awakening in a hospital with a tube coming out of her chest; she then screams bloody murder at remembering what happened to her. That's not to mention the sunrise visit to Joel's grave where Ellie briefly smiles as she puts some coffee beans by his side, or her walk through his empty house where she finds his signature watch, revolver and jacket. Keep the tissues handy.

While Ramsey's Ellie is at her best when partnered with Dina, she also does some great work on her own — the aforementioned hospital scene is chilling, but my favorite Ellie moments in this episode are when she's trying (and failing) to convince people she's okay. Her speech to the town assembly encouraging them to go after the WLF is not the off-the-cuff anger that Jesse encouraged her to avoid, but you can tell Ellie is just trying to placate the masses instead of saying what she really wants. The same goes for her conversation with Gail the therapist when she leaves the hospital, though Ellie doesn't even try to hide her therapy platitudes behind a veneer of belief.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

Oddly enough, it's Seth (the bigot who got bowled over by Joel in episode one) who says what Ellie is really feeling, interrupting the meeting when someone objects to the plan to go to Seattle. Seth is enraged by what happened to a member of his community and thinks they should pursue justice at any cost. It's far from the most measured take, but it certainly feels like the most honest.

Thus it's not a huge surprise when he's ready to help Ellie and Dina as they slip out of town, offering them a load of supplies and insisting Ellie take his better rifle. He says he'd go with them except for catching some friendly fire during the Infected battle, to which Ellie replies "are you sure it was friendly?" She's clearly not ready to forgive him for his words, but a better gun, some supplies and a shared desire for revenge gets her close enough. She shakes his offered hand as they ride out of town.

Infected Score: 0/10

The showrunners say season two will have more Infected than season one — let's see if they're sticking to their word.

No Infected to be seen here, aside from some charred corpses around Jackson. That's just fine with me after last week's showdown.