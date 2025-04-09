The Murderbot TV show trailer is here

We finally have the trailer for Murderbot, the Apple TV+ show based on Martha Wells' seven book series, The Murderbot Diaries. It features Alexander Skarsgård as a security unit that is less interested in protecting humans and more excited about catching up on its favorite soap operas.

As Skarsgård says in the trailer, "I was built to protect and obey humans. And humans are idiots. But now that I've hacked my programming, I can do whatever I want. As long as they don't find out." But, things take a turn when it gets chosen for a dangerous assignment. The security unit privately refers to itself as Murderbot, a fact that becomes more than awkward once the humans learn about the name.

Apple first announced the sci-fi adaptation, from About a Boy creators Chris and Paul Weitz, in late 2023. The first two of ten Murderbot episodes will come to Apple TV+ on May 16. The next eight episodes will debut every Friday.