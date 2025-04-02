The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer has some serious retro vibes

There’s a trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and it’s absolutely filled with goodies. It looks like there will be an episode soaked in the 1960s retro vibes of the original show, complete with period-accurate costumes and sets.

This is an episodic show, meaning that each episode is (more or less) standalone. The trailer shows off a few of the sci-fi concepts that will populate this third season. There’s a clip of the crew trying to connect dial-up phones to the ship (?!) and one that involves a murder mystery.

There are also two puzzling TNG-era additions. The famous Holodeck will be incorporated this season, or something that looks a whole lot like it. For the uninitiated, this is like VR but way, way better. Also, the trailer strongly indicates that Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) will be playing a version of the prankster alien Q. It's the finger snap that gives it away. We knew he was going to be in the show, but didn’t know who he’d be playing.

Now for some bad news. There’s no release date, other than summer. That could mean June. It could mean August. We’ll keep you updated when Paramount+ drops some new info.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a prequel series that follows Christopher Pike, the captain of the Enterprise prior to Kirk. However, the show has begun working in elements of the original iteration. Spock and Uhura have always been in it, but now Kirk, Bones and Scotty are starting to show up.