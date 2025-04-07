Tom Cruise gears up to save us from AI in the latest Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer

With the last Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning, the long-running franchise officially entered science fiction territory by making intelligent AI its villain. We've seen Tom Cruise's Ethan hunt jump off of buildings and hang from the side of planes, but how can he fight a computer program? The latest trailer for the series' next film, and potentially the last to feature Hunt, doesn't answer that question, but clearly it will involve even more death-defying stunts (like hanging on to a flipping bi-plane!), geeky gadgets and Tom Cruise running inhumanly fast.

As I wrote in my review of Deck Reckoning: "As much as I love other action film franchises – like John Wick's increasingly elaborate choreography, or the sheer ridiculousness of the Fast and the Furious – Mission: Impossible remains uniquely enjoyable. It's committed to delivering astonishing practical stunt work. It's self-aware just enough to poke fun at itself. And a part of me hopes that somehow, a team of geeks can also fight back against the excesses of AI."

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23.