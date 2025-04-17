Twisted Metal season two crashes onto Peacock on July 31

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The TV adaptation of the video game Twisted Metal is coming back for a second season on July 31. Just like the first season, this won't be a weekly release. All of the episodes will be available on Peacock on that date.

The first season was surprisingly decent, and occasionally hilarious. One thing we didn't see in that batch of episodes, however, was the titular tournament. The show is rectifying that, as the second season looks to revolve entirely around the Twisted Metal demolition derby.

Co-leads Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are both returning. Will Arnett will also once again voice the killer clown Sweet Tooth. Anthony Carrigan, from the HBO show Barry, is on deck as the iconic derby host Calypso. The show's creators include folks from Cobra Kai and the Deadpool film franchise.

Like I said up top, the first season was surprisingly fun. It's a fast-paced action-comedy set in a post-apocalyptic version of the US. It's more goofy than grimdark, so think Fallout and not The Last of Us.

Twisted Metal joins other modern TV adaptations of video games, like Knuckles, The Last of Us, Arcane and Castlevania: Nocturne. Video game adaptations have also been ruling the box office these past few years, with A Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie both breaking records.