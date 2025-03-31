Warner Bros. has officially sold the Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme

The Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme won't be rotting away in David Zaslav's basement for the next 50 years. Warner Bros. Discovery has sold the rights to the movie to Ketchup Entertainment, the same company that just released The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

Ketchup ponied up around $50 million for the film and it'll hit theaters in 2026, according to reporting by Deadline . Warner Bros. funded the creation of the movie but then shelved it for a tax write-off . You know the drill. It's pretty much the same thing it did with the Batgirl movie and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Nobody loves scrapping finished projects more than WB.

This one, at least, has a happy ending. Coyote vs. Acme always seemed like a pretty nifty concept. It stars Will Forte and John Cena and follows Wile E. Coyote as he sues notorious manufacturer Acme after he repeatedly fails to catch his arch-nemesis, the roadrunner. Directing duties fell to Dave Green, who made Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. It was produced by Chris deFaria and James Gunn, with a screenplay by May December scribe Samy Burch.