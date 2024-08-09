Warner Bros. sends Cartoon Network’s website to the digital graveyard

The website takes down free episodes of popular shows and now sends visitors to its Max page.

Warner Bros. Discovery has pulled Cartoon Network’s entire website from the web, which means that you can no longer access free episodes and other interactive content. Instead, visitors to CartoonNetwork.com are redirected to the channel’s section on the subscription streaming network Max , Variety reported.

The Cartoon Network website offered full, free episodes and clips of some of its most popular shows including Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans GO! and Steven Universe. Now if you need a quick fix of those shows, you’ll have to get on Max, pay for them on another digital streaming service or dig up a copy from your stash of old Blu-Rays and DVDs.

A spokesperson for the Cartoon Network told Variety it’s refocusing its efforts on “shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth.” The decision to take down the website will not affect the network’s cable TV programming.

The demise of Cartoon Network’s website comes a week after Warner Bros. Discovery announced the end of its classic cartoon streaming service Boomerang . Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the network for fans of classic cartoons like Tom & Jerry, Wacky Races and the original Looney Tunes shorts will end its operations on September 30. Subscribers will be added to Max’s ad-free tier for no additional cost.