Watch the trailer for animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers

Fans of murderous clicking aliens have a lot to look forward to this year, with not one, but two different Predator titles debuting in 2025. Both projects are being helmed by Dan Trachtenberg, who proved his Predator chops directing the excellent Prey, and is now providing a compelling new chapter for the franchise.

First up is Predator: Killer of Killers, an animated miniseries that will arrive on Hulu on June 6. That anthology dropped a first look trailer today and it's a taste of classic Predator action as the beast hunts down warriors across three different time periods. There are Viking raiders, samurai in feudal Japan and pilots from World War II. I imagine things end badly for the humans in every era.

In a delightful casting choice for 80s action movie appreciators, Killer of Killers includes voice work by Michael Biehn. That means he joins the elite roster of actors who have crossed paths with the trinity of Aliens, Terminators and Predators. Well done, sir.