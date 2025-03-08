What to read this weekend: In Wild Dark Shore, a family guards secrets and a doomsday seed vault
Plus: James Tynion IV and Steve Foxe tackle the folklore of the Jersey Devil.
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These are the new releases that belong on your reading list. This week, we've got a haunting novel from Charlotte McConaghy that blends mystery with environmental thriller, and a comic mini-series about the legendary Jersey Devil.
Imagine you're stationed on an extremely remote island that's slowly being swallowed by the rising sea — completely isolated from the rest of the world beyond the wildlife and the few family members there with you — and a half-dead woman washes ashore one day, offering no clues as to who she is, where she came from and why. This scenario is how Wild Dark Shore begins, immediately compelling.
Dominic has been living on Shearwater Island, the site of a global seed vault and research base, for eight years with his three children. But because of climate change, the seeds are in jeopardy as the permafrost thaws and sea levels rise, threatening to flood the vault. All the researchers have left the base, and Dominic's family will soon too, but they first have to pack up the seeds that have been selected to be saved. Everything is upended when Rowan shows up, and it soon becomes clear that secrets are being kept on both sides.
I couldn't help thinking of The Lighthouse at times while reading this, as the characters grappled with the elements, isolation, suspicion and their complicated feelings toward each other, on top of grief stemming from their personal losses. It's both haunting and incredibly moving, and another novel I expect to sit among my favorites of the year.
James Tynion IV does cryptids? Hell yeah. Let This One Be a Devil is a new mini-series that builds off of the True Weird anthology series about real accounts of alleged paranormal happenings. Let This One Be a Devil, written by Tynion and Steve Foxe, focuses on the Jersey Devil — the strange, winged beast long said to roam the Pine Barrens. I love cryptid lore, so I snatched this one right up.
Issue #1 introduces the Jersey Devil in classic fashion, with someone stumbling upon the horrifying creature while investigating some troubling sounds coming from the chicken coop. It's set in the early 1900s, with a flashback to 1735 that hints at an origin story. I love artist Piotr Kowalski's interpretation of the Jersey Devil itself. The creature has been depicted in many ways, and is often described as an amalgamation of several different animals, so it can sometimes be portrayed a little ridiculously. But Kowalski's Jersey Devil is demonic through and through. Let This One Be a Devil #1 also contains a black-and-white True Weird story at the end, written by Rachel Deering. If you read that and immediately need more, like I did, a volume of True Weird stories was also released recently.