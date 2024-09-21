What to read this weekend: A house haunted by AI and the mysterious murder of a superhero

An agoraphobic engineer named Henry spends his days locked away in his extremely smart home building freaky little robots, including one that looks like a magician and rides around on a tiny bike. His wife, Lily, is the only person he really ever sees, but things have grown tense between them — a situation only worsened by the fact that he’s usually holed up alone in the attic working on a secret project. One day, Lily invites some former coworkers over to encourage Henry to socialize, and Henry takes the opportunity to finally show off his greatest creation: William, an advanced AI system housed in a crude robot body. Horror ensues.

Mason Coile's William (stylized W1LL1AM) takes the well-worn trope of a naive creator faced with their out-of-control creation and adds haunted smart-house creepiness, with a twist ending. Naturally, it’s drawn comparisons to Frankenstein and even The Shining, but I’d dare to say there’s a hint of Demon Seed in there, too. This is another short read, coming in at under 250 pages, and it’s just the right thing to get you into the spooky season mood. It takes place, appropriately, on Halloween.