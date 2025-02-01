What to read this weekend: Engrossing literary horror and a dark, whimsical new comic series

Susan Barker's Old Soul is a book I can only describe as gripping — I finished it in a little over a day after picking it up during my weekend and ending up unable to tear myself away. It was like I blinked and was suddenly 100 pages in, and just had to keep going to find out what would come next. Early on, strangers Jake and Mariko miss a flight and end up drunkenly talking about their lives, leading to the realization that they each lost a loved one under what seem to be the same tragic and (extremely specific) bizarre circumstances.

One thing their deceased loved ones appear to have in common is that they both became briefly entangled with a mysterious woman right before their deaths. Jake becomes determined to learn more, and tracks down other people whose lives were affected by this woman, who herself doesn't seem subject to the same rules of time and mortality as the rest of us. Old Soul is told through several different perspectives, with a series of testimonies about strange events of the past placed in parallel to a narrative following two women who set out on a hike into New Mexico's Bisti Badlands for a photo/video shoot.

Old Soul is a haunting look at how predators operate, latching onto vulnerable people and falsely empowering them for nefarious reasons. It establishes a quiet sense of dread at the very beginning that only builds with each new account of the devastation left in the woman's wake. I'll be surprised if I look back on the year in 11 months and this doesn't end up being one of my top reads of 2025.