What to read this weekend: Family dysfunction at the end of the world, and the woman who challenged Victorian medicine
Plus: Snotgirl is so back.
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New releases in fiction, nonfiction and comics that caught our attention this week.
I have to admit I haven't read all that much Shakespeare, so when I hear that a current work of fiction is a retelling of one of his classics, I'm not automatically interested in picking it up just on the basis of that. But Julia Armfield is one of my favorite contemporary authors — please check out her short story collection, salt slow, and her debut novel, Our Wives Under the Sea — so her new book, described as a speculative reimagining of King Lear, was an immediate purchase for me. In Private Rites, the world is underwater and it rains endlessly. Society has built upward to survive, thanks in large part to the designs of one revered architect. But he's kind of a horrible person. When he dies, his estranged daughters are brought together, and it's a complicated reunion.
Private Rite follows the sisters, Isla, Irene and Agnes, in the aftermath of their father's death as they uncover dark family secrets while grappling with their own interpersonal issues. And, this is all happening at a time that is basically the end of the world. It's beautifully written, with a haunting, melancholic tone that instantly draws you in.
The Cure for Women is the kind of book that is both infuriating and inspiring (but mostly inspiring). Infuriating because it's a reminder of the horrible, widely held views about women's intellect and roles in society for much of our history, and inspiring because of the incredible things women like Elizabeth Blackwell, Mary Putnam Jacobi and so many others succeeded in doing anyway. In the mid-1800s, Blackwell became the first woman in the US to get a medical degree. Mary Putnam Jacobi, the main focus of this book, entered the scene not long after, becoming a highly educated doctor and spearheading scientific research on the female reproductive system.
The Cure for Women is an engaging biography that sheds light on Victorian medical practices and the woman that upended things for the better. It's really fascinating, and a worthwhile read for anyone interested in the history of medical science particularly as it pertains to women's bodies.
After a four-year hiatus, Bryan Lee O'Malley and Leslie Hung's Snotgirl is back, and I couldn't be more excited about it. Issue #16 came out this week, bringing us back into the world of Lottie Person (aka Snottie, aka Snotgirl). For those catching up, Lottie is a fashion blogger with chronic allergies and a carefully crafted online persona that's difficult to maintain in real life. She's a beautiful It girl, with a group of friends that meets regularly for a "Haters Brunch," but her life is kind of spiraling. Then she meets the mysterious Caroline, who is intoxicating but also might be evil.
Issue 16 is a refreshing return to the series, picking up where we left off with Lottie, Caroline and Caroline's equally mysterious brother, Virgil. The next issue comes out January 8.