What to read this weekend: Preventing an asteroid apocalypse, and Cult of the Lamb’s first arc wraps up

Despite being obsessed with Cult of the Lamb, it’s taken me a little while to get around to reading the comics, the first of which was released back in June. I finally snagged issues 1-4 this week, though, after the fourth and final book of this arc was released, and it’s been a lot of fun reading through them. The comics (so far) rehash the game’s already established lore — how the Lamb came to be leading a cult, why they’re fighting the Bishops of The Old Faith, etc — but there’s some new stuff to latch onto even for people who already know the story really well. At least, new to me (did you guys know Clauneck is a duck?).

Running a cult is complicated stuff, as anyone who has played the game can attest, and the comics get into the emotional ins and outs of that burden. It’s just as cute-yet-horrifying as you’d expect a Cult of the Lamb comic to be. Issues 1-4 are being collected in a volume called The First Verse that’s due to come out in December, but you can find them individually at your local comic store or in digital form.