What to read this weekend: A historical horror classic in the making, and an ex-Facebook employee’s tell-all

In 2012, a worker pulls a crumbling journal from the wall of a church house, which turns out to be the transcription of an incredible confession made by a Blackfeet man named Good Stab 100 years prior. The confession, told to and written down by Lutheran pastor Arthur Beaucarne, chronicles Good Stab's early life, his view of atrocities committed by US troops — including the real 1870 massacre in which about 200 Blackfeet members were murdered — and his violent, supernatural transformation into a blood-drinking creature set on revenge.

It's a powerful work of historical fiction that forces you to look directly at some of the worst horrors of American history, while bringing the vampire back to its roots as a genuinely scary folk monster. Jones puts a unique spin on the timeless creature of the night, inextricably linking Good Stab's identity and how he feeds in a way that adds an extra layer of tragedy to his story.

I'm not exaggerating when I say this one belongs up there with the vampire classics like Dracula, a book I've read so many times over the years I can recite parts of it by heart. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter is surely one I'll come back to time and time again.