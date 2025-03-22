What to read this weekend: A historical horror classic in the making, and an ex-Facebook employee’s tell-all
Plus, a new issue of Bug Wars is here.
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These are the recently released titles that belong on your reading list. This week, we picked up Stephen Graham Jones' The Buffalo Hunter Hunter, Sarah Wynn-Williams' Careless People and the latest issue of the Image Comics series, Bug Wars.
In 2012, a worker pulls a crumbling journal from the wall of a church house, which turns out to be the transcription of an incredible confession made by a Blackfeet man named Good Stab 100 years prior. The confession, told to and written down by Lutheran pastor Arthur Beaucarne, chronicles Good Stab's early life, his view of atrocities committed by US troops — including the real 1870 massacre in which about 200 Blackfeet members were murdered — and his violent, supernatural transformation into a blood-drinking creature set on revenge.
It's a powerful work of historical fiction that forces you to look directly at some of the worst horrors of American history, while bringing the vampire back to its roots as a genuinely scary folk monster. Jones puts a unique spin on the timeless creature of the night, inextricably linking Good Stab's identity and how he feeds in a way that adds an extra layer of tragedy to his story.
I'm not exaggerating when I say this one belongs up there with the vampire classics like Dracula, a book I've read so many times over the years I can recite parts of it by heart. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter is surely one I'll come back to time and time again.
Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism, is a memoir by former Facebook policy director Sarah Wynn-Williams, and it's made quite a splash since it was released earlier this month, landing bestseller list this week despite . It goes into Wynn-Williams' time with the company from 2011 until 2017, and makes some pretty including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg. All that makes for a pretty juicy read (which Meta's PR insists is "false and defamatory.")
If you haven't heard of Bug Wars, do yourself a favor and go check it out immediately. The new Image Comics series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Mahmud Asrar debuted in February, and its second issue was just released this week. Bug Wars follows the Slaymaker family, who has moved into the home where Syd and Slade's father — an entomologist— was found dead years prior. Syd absolutely despises bugs (for reasons that quickly come to make sense) while the younger Slade seems to have picked up his dad's passion.
Unbeknownst to all of them, there's an insect kingdom with its own conflicts and complex social structures right in their yard, and when an amulet shrinks him down to bug-size, Slade finds himself right in the middle of it all. Bug Wars is off to a really compelling start, giving us action right from the jump and promise of an epic (and violent) fantasy adventure, but also presenting a more delicate story about a family navigating grief and trauma.