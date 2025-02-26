YouTube passes 1 billion monthly active podcast viewers

It sometimes feels like everybody and their dog has a podcast. (Engadget does!) But why not jump on the trend when the interest in this type of content has grown for years? Video platform YouTube may not seem like the most obvious choice for tuning in to an audio-driven format, but the company has actually become a major player for podcast consumption. Today, YouTube announced that as of January 2025, it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active viewers of podcasts.

People aren't just playing YouTube podcasts to their headphones, either. The company's year-in-review showed that more than 400 million hours of podcast content was played on "living room devices" during 2024. Data from Edison Research found that YouTube was the most-used platform for nearly a third of weekly podcast listeners age 13 and up.