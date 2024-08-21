A new AI support chatbot is available for hacked YouTube channels

YouTube added a new AI assistant feature that allows users who have been hacked to recover their accounts and safeguard them from future invasions. An announcement for the new help feature appeared earlier today on Google’s support page for YouTube.

The new “hacked channel assistant,” available on YouTube, will allow “eligible creators” a way to troubleshoot their accounts when they’ve been hacked. The feature can be accessed in the YouTube Help Center.

The assistant will ask a series of questions to help affected users secure their Google login, undo anything the hacker may have done to their channel and secure their channel from further access to hackers. So far, the feature is only available in English and for a select group of “certain creators,” but Google says it’s working to make the features accessible to all YouTube creators.