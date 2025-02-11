More users are watching YouTube on TV than mobile

YouTube has officially been around for two decades and a lot has changed over the years — including how people watch it. Now, a new report from YouTube claims TV has overtaken mobile to become the primary device for viewing content in the US.

Yes, despite the tremendous push to smart phones, TVs, with their big screens and chunky remotes are still relevant. YouTube looks at watch time to determine device positions.Nielsen, a market research company that's been reporting on TV viewing habits for decades, says that YouTube has been the number one service in streaming watch time for the last two years.

YouTube has also announced that its working on a new feature called Watch With. This tool should allow creators to produce live commentary and reactions to any games and events. Of course, many creators already do something like this, but the new tool could be more integrated into the platform. YouTube began testing it with the NFL but will try it out with other content throughout the year.