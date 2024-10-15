YouTube adds tons of little tweaks, including fine-tunable playback speed

YouTube just announced around two-dozen tweaks and updates to the mobile app, the web player and the TV app. Many of these updates are on the insignificant side, so let’s go over the ones that are likely to change how people use the service.

Speed adjustments are getting much more granular. There will now be fine-tunable playback speed, with adjustments in 0.05 increments. Prior to this change, adjustment options were locked into 0.25 increments. True story. I watched YouTube exclusively at 0.75 speed for like two years and now whenever people talk at a normal speed I feel completely overwhelmed. Good times!

The miniplayer on mobile is getting some new features. Viewers will be able to resize the player and move it around at will. YouTube says this is “perfect for those that love to search for more videos to add to their queues while already watching a video.”

YouTube

Playlists are getting a modern facelift. There’s a new co-op playlist feature. Users can send out a QR code or a web link to invite friends and family to help on a particular playlist. There will soon be a voting feature, to let “you and your friends curate the best line-up.” YouTube’s even introducing custom thumbnails for these playlists.

Standard YouTube users are getting access to the Sleep Timer, after the company tested the feature with Premium members earlier this year. This is exactly what it sounds like. If you’re someone who likes to fall asleep to the dulcet tones of a Noam Chomsky interview from 1995, the timer will ensure that YouTube powers down at some point.

YouTube TV is getting an updated UI for Shorts, which could be handy as this content doesn’t always jive with television screens. Incidentally, Shorts can now run up to three minutes, so they don’t exactly live up to their name anymore.

Finally, the platform is bringing badges to both YouTube and YouTube Music. Gotta collect 'em all, or whatever. Most of these tools begin rolling out today, but it could be several days before your particular YouTube account gets the refresh. You know the drill.